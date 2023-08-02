Usa, outing by bicycle for Joe Biden – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Joe Biden’s holidays continue, who together with First Lady Jill Biden are spending a few relaxing days in Rehoboth Beach, on the Delaware coast, where the head of the White House has a villa by the sea and where he loves to gather the whole family . The president of the United States went on a bike ride, with the security in tow, and was immortalized by journalists who tried to snatch a joke from him without success. (LaPresse)

August 2, 2023 – Updated August 2, 2023, 5:23 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

