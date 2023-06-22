Home » Usa: searches for the Titan intensify, 10 ships are participating from today
Usa: searches for the Titan intensify, 10 ships are participating from today

Usa: searches for the Titan intensify, 10 ships are participating from today

The race against time continues to track down and rescue the five occupants of the Titan, reported missing since Sunday, after communications were interrupted between the submarine engaged in its descent towards the wreck of the Titanic off the coast of Canada and the mother ship on the surface. In the event of an emergency, the submarine has a sufficient oxygen reserve for approximately 96 hours.

Search operations intensified after noises were picked up from the seabed on Tuesday and again yesterday. We are still not sure of the causes and origins of the sounds – which could come from inside the submarine – but in the meantime the research area has been expanded to an area equivalent in surface to about 10,000 square miles – 26,000 square kilometers – and in depth it goes down to 2.5 miles, about 4 thousand meters.

Who is on board the ship

On board the OceanGate Expeditions the British Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Pakistani, the CEO and founder of OceanGate, Stockton Rush, the Frenchman Paul-Henri Nargeolet. Up until yesterday, the US Coast Guard was able to count on the help of five surface vessels that participated in the searches and today the number should increase to ten, as Captain Jamie Frederick announced yesterday. “What I can tell you – he explained – is that we are searching in the area where the noises were detected and we will continue to do so and when we are able to obtain other remote controlled vehicles, in the morning, the intent will be to continue searching in the area where the noises were detected, and check if they continue to be detected.

