USA, two Blackhawk helicopters crash during training

USA, two Blackhawk helicopters crash during training

101st Airborne Division

At least nine confirmed dead. The incident was confirmed by a spokesman for the Fort Campbell military base

(Andrew – stock.adobe.com)

Two HH60 Blackhawk military helicopters belonging to the 101st Airborne Division went down in Trigg County, Kentucky, during a training mission. State Governor Andy Beshear said at least nine people may have died in the crash, according to initial reports.

Local news reports that the accident occurred around 21.35 local time. In a statement to the BBC, a spokesman for Fort Campbell military base said the two helicopters crashed during “a routine training mission”. “The status of the crew members is unknown at this time,” he said. “The command is currently focused on caring for the military and assisting their families.”

