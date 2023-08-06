Velež – GOŠK Premier League BiH 2nd round | Sport

The people of Mostar did not justify their role as favorites in the duel against the newcomers in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

In the second round of the championship, the “born” hosted GOŠK on Sunday and recorded only a draw against a team that suffered a convincing defeat against Tuzla City (1:4) in the first game in Gabela.

VELEŽ – GOŠK 0:0

After the “firecracker” over Zvijezda 09 at the opening of the season, it was expected that Nedim Jusufbegović’s team would again demonstrate their strength in their stadium and easily achieve a new triumph against the team from Gabela. However, the visitors were perhaps more dangerous, and they could still have been short-handed if Nermin Haskić had used a penalty kick in the 90th + 2nd minute.

“Rođen” had more of a game in the first half, they pressured the visitors, but it was only a futile initiative, while GOŠK only had a good chance in the 30th minute when Nihad Šero intercepted the ball and tried to lob the Mostar goalkeeper Osman Hadžikić.

Next, the coach of the home team sent Nermin Haskić to the field, who was the first to have a real opportunity to hit the guests’ net in the 72nd minute, but he shot over the crossbar from about seven or eight meters.

Ten minutes later, Gabeljani had an excellent chance to maybe reach all three points, but the captain of Velež, Denis Zvonić, at the last moment blocked a shot by reserve player Leo Janković, who replaced the former golden “eagle” Stanisa Mandić.

In the first minute of stoppage time, Velež was awarded a penalty after the ball in the penalty area hit one of the GOŠK players in the hand, and referee Admir Musić had no dilemma – he pointed to the white spot.

Haskić took responsibility and shot, but Bobić made a great save!

The former goalkeeper of Velež thereby “stripped” the victory from his former team and saved the team from Gabela from its second defeat this season.

When everything is added up according to the displayed game of both, a draw was the fairest outcome.

VELEZ: Hadžikić, Oreč, Zvonić, Andušić, Mlinarić, Šikalo, Džafić, Šturm, Vehabović, Mahmić, Krajnc. Coach: Nedim Jusufbegović

GOŠK: Bobić, Čoko, Šuta, Skorup, Hasukič, Bradara, Musulin, Šero, Radenović, Mandic, Gogić. Coach: Denis Ćorić

