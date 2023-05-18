velez zrinjski kup bih nedim jusufbegović | Sports

After the BiH Cup final, Nedim Jusufbegović also spoke.

Source: Sport1/Oslobođenje/Sanel Konjhodžić

Velež football players failed to defend the trophy in the BiH Cup.

In the final match, played tonight at Bilina polje in Zenica, “born” were defeated by city rival Zrinjski (0:1), and their only chance to reach the European stage remains the possible fourth place, which at the end of the season leads to the first round of qualification for the Conference League.

Nedim Jusufbegović’s team is currently in fifth place, with two minus points behind the desired position, where Željezničar is currently.

“The first half was bad from our side and without any initiative. We didn’t even manage to create a serious chance. It was all half-assed and without aggression. The second half was bad from our side. We didn’t create any serious chances and we made the same mistake as in the previous game against Zrinjski. We made some wrong decisions. There were a lot of interruptions, lying down, a lot of tension and very little play in the second half. Zrinjski generally didn’t do anything spectacular apart from the break in the first half and the goal, so I’m not happy with the result. The opponent did not outplay us and created a large number of opportunities, but from our side, it was not what we were aiming for“, Jusufbegović said at the press conference, Sarajevo media reports.

Until the end of the um:tel Premier League of BiH competition, Velež will still welcome Sarajevo and host Posušje.

