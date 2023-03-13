Home World VIDEO – The defense wins the match / Comment from Empoli-Udinese
World

VIDEO – The defense wins the match / Comment from Empoli-Udinese

by admin
VIDEO – The defense wins the match / Comment from Empoli-Udinese

Here is the comment from the Gazzetta on the championship match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Paolo Zanetti’s Empoli. An important victory

An incredibly important match was staged on Saturday afternoon. On one side Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and on the other Paolo Zanetti’s Empoli. After almost 100 hard-fought minutes, the Friuli Venezia Giulia team prevailed also thanks to the plays of Destiny Udogie and Rodrigo Becao. Let’s take a look at the Gazzetta dello Sport commentary on this crucial match

See also  Russia, taken off the plane and arrested former director of the Open Russia movement

You may also like

THIS WAR IS AGAINST US

rebranding and more. New app and site to...

There will be a retrial for Iwao Hakamada

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

Ukraine, “Wagner mercenaries sent to die to crush...

More than 1,000 immigrants tried to cross the...

Afro Blue Segovia publishes the poster for its...

NOW TV, the streaming promotion for WINDAY subscribers

Hunter Shafer at the Oscars | Magazine

Ukraine, Zelensky’s efforts to recruit more and more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy