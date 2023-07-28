Villa Clara Ranchers Face Fines and Animal Confiscation for Unauthorized Cattle Sales

Title: Villa Clara Ranchers Face Severe Consequences for Illegal Cattle Sales

Several ranchers in Villa Clara, specifically from the Santo Domingo municipality, have been hit with fines and livestock confiscation after selling their cattle without proper authorization. These individuals are now facing the weight of Decree Law 70/2022 issued by the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture and are also being processed by the Ministry of the Interior of Cuba (MININT).

Confirming the justified nature of the sanctions, the “Fuerza del Pueblo” Facebook profile, linked to MININT, revealed that the culprits resorted to making false theft complaints to justify the disappearance of animals detected during counts. These cattle were illicitly sold to larger cattle slaughterers for a hefty price of $40,000.00 CUP.

To address this issue promptly, the authorities in Villa Clara province announced that the MININT would be taking action against individuals making false complaints at the police unit to cover up their illicit activities. The seriousness of these crimes necessitates intervention.

The aforementioned Decree Law has laid down stringent penalties for owners who fail to correctly identify their cattle. Depending on the severity of the offense, a fine of up to $10,000.00 CUP per animal can be imposed. If evidence of identification adulteration is found, livestock may also be confiscated.

“Fuerza del Pueblo” on Facebook provided clarifications regarding owners who do not possess the necessary documents proving their cattle’s registration in the Livestock Registry. In such cases, the owners can face an economic sanction of $500.00 CUP. Failure to present the required documentation within 72 hours will result in the seizure of the cattle.

Furthermore, the Decree Law stipulates fines ranging from $5,000.00 CUP to $20,000.00 CUP or confiscation for unauthorized cattle movement. The same penalties apply if larger cattle are acquired or received without disclosing this information to the Livestock Registry. Ranchers who fail to adhere to the mandated physical counting procedures for animals in their custody will also face legal consequences.

It remains to be seen how the authorities in Villa Clara will continue to address this issue and crack down on illegal cattle sales. The stringent measures taken aim to preserve the integrity and legality of the livestock industry in the region.

