Violent Attacks on María Corina Machado by Chavista Dictatorship

A group of militants from the ruling party in Venezuela violently attacked opposition politician and presidential candidate María Corina Machado during a tour of Petare, Caracas, on Saturday. Followers of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro targeted Machado, reflecting the escalating political tensions in the country.

Machado, who is also the leader of Vente Venezuela, responded to the attack on Twitter, stating that “violent groups sent by the regime” threatened and intimidated hundreds of Venezuelans who had come to support her. She vowed to continue her tour of the country, emphasizing that violence is only defeated with force and organization.

This is not the first time Machado has faced attacks. On Friday, a violent group attempted to hinder her arrival in Vargas, a historically Chavista state. However, to everyone’s surprise, the police made way for her to attend a campaign event. Machado described this as a demonstration of the regime’s minority resorting to violence while the majority remained strong and united.

Machado’s disqualification by the Maduro regime from running in the upcoming general elections next year has sparked widespread condemnation from the international community. The European Parliament, for example, recently passed a resolution condemning the “arbitrary and unconstitutional” decision that also targeted several other opposition politicians.

In response, the European Parliament called for an independent nomination procedure for the National Electoral Council in Venezuela and urged the EU to support the return to democracy in the country. They also emphasized the need to establish fair, free, inclusive, and transparent elections, along with the release of all political prisoners.

Moreover, the MEPs expressed their support for investigations by the International Criminal Court into the serious crimes and repression committed by the Venezuelan regime. They underscored the importance of the upcoming summit between the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Brussels as an opportunity to defend the principles of rule of law, democracy, and human rights.

The escalating attacks against Machado and the disqualification of opposition politicians highlight the need for international pressure to address the deteriorating political situation in Venezuela. The actions of violent groups affiliated with the Chavista dictatorship not only undermine democratic processes but also jeopardize the safety and well-being of opposition figures and their supporters.

