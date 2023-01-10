Home World Virgin Orbit, the first historic launch from the United Kingdom failed
World

Virgin Orbit, the first historic launch from the United Kingdom failed

by admin
Virgin Orbit, the first historic launch from the United Kingdom failed

It was supposed to be a historic launch, the start of a new era for the space industry. But the first attempt to launch a rocket from Britain failed: Virgin Orbit reported an “anomaly” that prevented its rocket from reaching orbit.

It was the sixth launch for Virgin Orbit, but the previous 5 had taken off from California. This would have been the first orbital launch outside the United States, the first since United Kingdom. The mission – which does not include a traditional launch pad, but the use of a Jumbo aircraft, a modified Boeing 747 carrying very small light satellites – took off from Newquay, in Cornwall. The company, owned by the eccentric British billionaire Richard Branson, had planned to deploy nine satellites into Earth orbit. Satellites – supplied in part by innovative Scottish and Welsh industries – designed for civil and military use with applications ranging from ocean monitoring to satellite navigation technologies.

(reuters)

Branson founded both the Virgin Galactic and Virgin Orbit: the first is reserved for tourists. And he was among the passengers of the historic first flight in 2021 which launched the new era of space tourism by beating Jeff Bezosowner of Amazon e Blue Origin.

While waiting to understand what caused the launch to fail and if any fragments will fall into the ocean, Virgin Orbit’s shares have plummeted: down by more than 30%.

See also  Biden gets the military talking because Putin is now in more trouble on the ground

You may also like

Donbass, Ukrainian soldiers falter in Bakhmut and Soledar....

Zhejiang sets off a tide of “thousands of...

Brazil, Lula has 1,500 coup plotters arrested but...

Brazil, Lula will come out strengthened. Now the...

Chinanews.com: The “serial drama” of the U.S. Speaker...

Peru, clashes between protesters and the forces of...

Brazil, Bolsonaro from the US: “No to looting”....

U.S. and Japanese leaders and security will list...

Usa, top secret documents found in an old...

Criticized for loosening border enforcement and leading to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy