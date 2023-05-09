Vladimir Lucic will not play at the World Cup | Sport

Serbia coach Svetislav “Kari” Pešić made it official that the leader of the national team will not play at Mundobasket

Source: MN PRESS

The coach of Serbia Svetislav “Kari” Pešić confirmed that the captain of the Eagles Vladimir Lucic will certainly not play for the national team at the World Cup in the Philippines (August 25 – September 10).

“As far as the composition of Serbia is concerned, there will be no major changes compared to the team that played at the European Championship. A lot will depend on the preparations, the health bulletin. Avramović suffered an injury, but he hopes to be able to play at Mundobasket, Lucic will definitely not be part of the team, and there is no need to talk about how much he means to us.” said Pešić for “Sports club“.

Lucic has a hand injury and his club has confirmed that this problem is not easily solvable. Lucic was the captain of the national team at the European Championship last year, and with the national team he won silver at the European Championship in 2017.

Pešić expressed the hope that there will be no new problems at the end of the season.

“Pokuševski is back, he will train until the beginning of July, we are waiting to see what the situation will be with Jović. Tarlać and I talked with Nikola Jokić. We will see how far he will go in the NBA playoffs, Nikola is satisfied with the national team, he wants to play , but we have to wait a bit. We are also waiting for Bogdanović, who is recovering from a hard season.”

Serbia will play in Group B against South Sudan, Puerto Rico and China, and coach Svetislav Pešić warned of the “trap” of such a good draw.