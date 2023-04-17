Vladimir Micov on Zmaga Sagadin | Sports

Vladimir Mitsov also recalled the days in Crvena Zvezda where he played as a teenager.

Former Serbian basketball player Vladimir Micov told great anecdotes about Duško Ivanović, Andrea Trinkieri and Ergin Ataman, while in a guest appearance on the “Alesto” podcast he also touched on cooperation with Victory to Sagadin. Micov and Sagadin collaborated briefly during the 2002/03 season, when the wing basketball player was actually a member of the younger categories of the red and white team and could not impose himself on the Slovenian, who completely “ignored” him.

It was a very strong Red Star team in which there was not much space for young players, so very quickly Mitsov continued his journey and from Mali Kalemegdan he went to OKK Belgrade, then Lions, and then Budućnost…

“I had an interesting situation at Zvezda, for example… Zmago Sagadin came and told me that I had no talent. They went to Krajnska Gora for training, and I didn’t go as a young talent. Take me, there will be injuries, at least to see what I’m like and you can then you tell me ‘March from Zvezda, you have no idea’. I complained and asked for meetings, but…”Mitsov recalled and said that after that he made the decision to leave Zvezda, only to meet years later.

“I remember later, there was once a tournament in Croatia when Zmago Sagadin was leading Zadar and I didn’t want to call him. Warming up, at the end of the column, I see him coming towards me… He tells me: ‘I’m glad you made it’. And I think to myself, I didn’t succeed because of you… Zmago was specific, he brought something new from Slovenia when the money was invested, so the result was sought”.