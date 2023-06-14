Vremenska prognoza Wednesday 14 June 2023 | Vremenska prognoza

Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 10°C to 14°C, and the maximum from 23°C to 26°C.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Warmer with sunny periods with the development of clouds during the day. In the afternoon, local showers with thunder are expected, first in the southwestern, and then also in the western, central and southern regions. In the north of Serbia, most of the day will be dry, and showers are possible in the north in the evening and at night on Thursday. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 10°C to 14°C, and maximum from 23°C to 26°C. In the evening with rain. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 19°C.

White City: Slightly warmer with sunny periods with the development of clouds in the afternoon. Local showers are possible in the evening. Wind weak northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum around 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 19°C.

Niš: A little warmer with sunny periods with daytime cloudiness with local showers in the afternoon. Wind weak northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 14°C, maximum up to 26°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Užice region: Warmer with daytime cloudiness and occurrence of local showers with thunder in the afternoon. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 11°C to 13°C, and maximum from 23°C to 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, showers in the morning and a maximum of around 18°C ​​at 1000 meters above sea level.

Vojvodina: Very fresh in the morning, and warmer during the day with sunny periods with the development of clouds in the afternoon. Local showers are possible in the evening and at night on Thursday, first in the south of Vojvodina. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 10°C to 12°C, and maximum from 24°C to 26°C. Rain is possible in some places in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 16°C to 18°C.

Novi Sad: Warmer with longer sunny periods with the development of clouds in the afternoon. Local showers are possible in the evening. Wind weak northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 12°C, maximum around 25°C. Rain is possible in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 18°C.

Subotica: Warmer with longer sunny periods with the development of clouds in the afternoon. Wind weak east and northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature 11°C, maximum around 24°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 17°C.

The weather for the next days: On Thursday, mostly cloudy with frequent rain and local thundershowers with locally heavier precipitation. A quantity of 10 to 40 lit/m2 in 24 hours is expected. It will be significantly fresher than average for this time of year. Wind weak north and northeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 14°C to 16°C, and maximum from 19°C to 23°C. Cloudy in the evening and very fresh with rain. Temperature at 10 pm from 14°C to 17°C.

On Friday and Saturday, there will still be frequent occurrences of rain and short-term local showers with thunder with locally heavier precipitation. The temperature is well below average for this time of year. Since Sunday, more and more sunny hours and warmer weather with less and less chance of rain.

(WORLD)