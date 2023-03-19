Home World Vučić’s speech after the negotiations in Ohrid | Info
World

Vučić’s speech after the negotiations in Ohrid | Info

by admin
Vučić’s speech after the negotiations in Ohrid | Info

After the day-long negotiations between Aleksandar Vučić and Aljbin Kurti and Jozep Borelj, he addressed the public.

Izvor: RTS/screenshot

“We have reached some kind of agreement, but this will not be all. It is important to say that these few points that we have agreed on – they will become part of the negotiation framework for both parties. The European Council will make a decision to make it part of the negotiation agreement. One of the key points is that the European Council will be on the road which is long and serious, nothing ends tonight, they will evaluate how much has been done by the implementation plan which will have to be expanded.

In it, apart from the important point that it will be that we have taken note that the EU will include it as part of the negotiation framework and that it will be evaluated independently for both parties, it is also of great importance that as the formation of the ZSO is a priority obligation. And I have to say that I am satisfied with that. It is still being talked about missing persons, donor conferences, and the implementation plan will have to be upgraded. I know that the Albanian side will say that I didn’t sign anything, and we both made it clear what our red lines were, and I think that we made a good move in a constructive atmosphere and that we will continue to work. Be patient, this was not D-Day,” said the President of Serbia.

“I will present each point tomorrow, from Monday I will be ready to receive representatives of the parliament for consultations in the months ahead, it is not an easy job. I believe that the Pristina side will immediately fulfill the formation of the ZSO, if we want to persist on the EU path, our progress will be appreciated by how ready we are to implement the agreed “, stated Vučić.

See also  The bridge over the Strait? "For me it doesn't even stand up": Salvini's metamorphosis from the "no" in 2016 to "it will be the greenest work in the world"

Donor conference

“We have to form a commission that will be chaired by the EU, there is a deadline when something is finished, that is the donor conference in five months. I will not stop Kurti’s torment, he asked for it to be included in the document, I asked for it to be included so that everything it must be in accordance with the Constitution of Serbia. We do not have many obligations in this part, I will not mislead anyone, when we meet next time, then we will talk about our obligations. This is a difficult process, it is important to me that I said what our obligations are red lines,” answered Vučić to a journalist’s question.

(WORLD)

You may also like

Hunted by the International Criminal Court, Putin visits...

Ana Ćurčić was seeing Zvezdan while she was...

Protests on the streets of Lisbon | Info

China’s outbound tourism picks up speed

Milan, anarchists’ procession for Dax: soiling and damage

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 19 March...

New clashes between protesters and the police in...

Udinese – The photo gallery of the match...

Journalist found mummified at home, he had been...

Udinese-Milan | Top and Flop of the match:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy