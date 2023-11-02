War latest news. Israel, Iranian militia alongside Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. Biden calls for a “pause” to release the 242 hostages

According to Hamas, at least 195 Palestinians were killed in two series of Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp, while Gaza is now besieged on three sides, with the main access routes under Israeli control. In the US there is talk of a multinational force in Gaza after Israel eradicates Hamas. Biden calls for pause to release prisoners. Japan announces 106 billion euro support plan. Overnight clashes on the border between Israel and Lebanon, sirens around the Gaza Strip. About 450 people, mostly foreigners or injured Palestinians, were able to cross the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt yesterday, finding refuge from the ongoing conflict. Tomorrow Blinken returns to Israel. The rain of rockets continues on the Jewish State while the deaths in Gaza rise to 8,796, of which 3,648 are minors. The fate of the 242 hostages held by Hamas is still uncertain. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked 118 villages in 10 Ukrainian regions.

edited by Franco Pregnancy, Vittorio Nuti

Middle East, the first ambulances with the wounded from Gaza in Egypt

14:32

Israel, «regrets Jordan’s decision to recall ambassador»

Israel has expressed “regret” over Jordan’s decision to recall its ambassador for consultations in protest over the war unleashed in Gaza. “The State of Israel is focused on the war forced upon it by the murderous terrorist attack by Hamas, a terrorist organization that massacred 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped 240 women, children, infants and elderly people,” the ministry spokesperson commented of the Foreign Affairs of the Jewish State, Lior Haiat, in a post on the social network

14:06

6 year old Italian girl and her Palestinian mother leave Gaza

After the first group of Italians who left the Gaza Strip yesterday, this morning a six-year-old Italian girl and her Palestinian mother crossed the Rafah crossing. They are now in Egypt, assisted by the staff of the Italian Embassy in Cairo for their subsequent return to Italy. The Farnesina made this known in a note. “I am particularly happy for the positive outcome of the case of this little girl, who will be six years old tomorrow, and of her mother.” commented the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani.

14:06

NGO, ‘the 4 who left Gaza will be in Italy within 24 hours’

– The four Italians who left Gaza yesterday and are currently in a facility in Cairo made available by our embassy will arrive in Italy within the next 24 hours. Sergio Cipolla, head of the NGO Ciss which is based in Palermo, says this. “The times of the return have not yet been officially communicated – he explains – but they have made us understand that these are the ones”. One of the humanitarian workers who left Gaza, Jacopo Intini, from Abruzzo, works for the CISS, together with his Palestinian wife Amala Khayan, who will arrive in Italy with her husband.

Share this: Facebook

X

