Drone attack, explosions and fires in Kiev. While the Russian Defense Ministry claims that Mosca tested anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan. Meanwhile, Germany has sent the 18 Leopard tanks promised two months ago to Kiev to support the defense against the invasion. And the first British Challenger tanks have also arrived. This strengthens Ukrainian firepower, but the Kremlin has announced that Russia will proceed with plans deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus regardless of the reaction of the West.
And the secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev issued new threats: “Moscow possesses advanced and unique weapons capable of destroying any enemy, including the United States.”
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he visited il fronte a Zaporizhzhia. “I am honored to be here, next to our military. We will definitely win,” said Zelensky.
Moscow: “Russia has tested anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan”
Russia’s Defense Ministry says Moscow has tested anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan. The ministry said two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.
Two killed and over 30 injured in attack on Sloviansk
Two killed in a rocket attack on the city of Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine. The two victims were in the car. Thirty injured, of which five are serious. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on his Facebook profile, specifying that the attacks occurred with two S-300 missiles
Attack with Russian drones on Kiev, explosions and fires
Explosions and fires last night in Kiev, caused by an attack with Russian drones. This was announced by the local authorities, quoted by the Kyiv Independent. The military administration of the Ukrainian capital oblast has announced that it has shot down all the unmanned aircraft used by the Moscow forces for the attack, which took place shortly after 10pm local time (9pm in Italy)
Firefighters intervened in the Sviatoshynskyi and Obolonskyi districts of Kiev. No casualties or injuries were reported, according to mayor Vitalii Klitschko.
Zelensky: “No security in Zaporizhzhia without Russian withdrawal”
“Without the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and personnel from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and adjacent territories, any initiative to restore nuclear safety is doomed to failure.”
Words of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, after the meeting with the head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi.
Kiev, the British Challenger tanks have arrived
British Challenger tanks have arrived in Ukraine, a spokeswoman for the Kiev Defense Ministry announced. “They are already in Ukraine,” spokeswoman Iryna Zolotar told AFP, without giving any further details.
