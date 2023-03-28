Drone attack, explosions and fires in Kiev. While the Russian Defense Ministry claims that Mosca tested anti-ship missiles in the Sea of ​​Japan. Meanwhile, Germany has sent the 18 Leopard tanks promised two months ago to Kiev to support the defense against the invasion. And the first British Challenger tanks have also arrived. This strengthens Ukrainian firepower, but the Kremlin has announced that Russia will proceed with plans deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus regardless of the reaction of the West.

And the secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev issued new threats: “Moscow possesses advanced and unique weapons capable of destroying any enemy, including the United States.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he visited il fronte a Zaporizhzhia. “I am honored to be here, next to our military. We will definitely win,” said Zelensky.

