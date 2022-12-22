Zhitong Finance APP learned that most parts of Europe are expected to usher in warm weather during the Christmas period. Although it reduces the possibility of white snowflakes falling on Christmas, it eases the pressure on the power grid in the region. Temperatures in Paris and Frankfurt are expected to be about 7 degrees Celsius above the winter seasonal average on Friday, with similarly mild weather expected to continue into the first week of January, according to a report from Maxar Technologies Inc. The warmer weather will ease the supply pressure on the market that Europe’s energy system has been facing earlier due to cooling.

At present, European gas prices have fallen for the fifth consecutive day, and the region’s natural gas storage capacity is still 83%. As most offices and businesses are closed during the Christmas holidays, regional electricity and natural gas demand is expected to continue to decline in the future.

Germany’s wind power output supply is also expected to peak at around 15,100 MW on Friday local time, and around 19,400 MW at 11 a.m. on Thursday, EEX data showed.

(Temperatures in northwestern Europe will warm up by Christmas)

In addition, the winter weather in the Nordic region will remain cold and may be accompanied by snowfall. According to Maxar, temperatures in Oslo on Christmas Eve could be 11C below the seasonal average.