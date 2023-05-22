“We have been displaced, some friends have lost everything”

There is also the Gnocchi family among the displacedflood in Emilia-Romagna. The comedian Gene Gnocchi, in connection with the show ‘Interphone Rai2’was unable to hold back tears as he recounted the drama of his land.









Gene Gnocchi talks about the floods in Emilia-Romagna

“I’m used to coming there and having fun, but this time I don’t feel like it”, said Gnocchi speaking in connection with the program hosted by Paola Perego and Simona Ventura.

Gene Gnocchi is originally from Confidencean Italian town of almost 27,000 inhabitants in the province of Parma.











“What happened is unbelievable,” continued the comedian, unable to hold back his tears. “I have some friends of Faenza That they have lost everything, they lost their home, their job and all the dearest things they had. I can’t even speak.”

“Now we need everyone’s help”

“When we say that this land is not used to asking but to roll up its sleeves it is true, but never like in this moment this land alone cannot do it. We need everyone, what I can say in emotion, I find it hard to speak, is that through all possible channels, give us a hand”.





Gene Gnocchi’s family displaced

Gene Gnocchi was not in Fidenza when the floods hit the city, but a Roma for work reasons. His home is located in the area of ​​displacement and currently he has found hospitality in the home of his in-laws.









“We have been displacedI have to say thanks to my wife who had the coolness of retrieve the girls and take them away. I was in Rome, here was the report that the nearby neighborhood was flooding, she took the girls and brought them to their grandparents to safety”.

“Fortunately the water stopped and we had some damage, compared to the others, laughable”.

“A crazy fear, faced with something like this you are in the position of having to save your children”, concluded Gene Gnocchi.









Flood damage in Emilia-Romagna

Meanwhile, after the pouring rain of the last few days, the time has come to count the damage: a first provisional estimate speaks of at least 5 billion in damagesof which at least 1.5 in the agricultural sector alone.

Giorgia Meloni he left the G7 a day early. The premier went to visit the flooded areas of Emilia-Romagna.

And the images of the areas most affected by the floods went around the world, such as Ravenna, where the Zarattini furnace was completely flooded, or Monterenzio, which was split in two by landslides.















