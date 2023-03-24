Listen to the audio version of the article

«Russia is Wagner, we love Russia and we love Wagner» and «Support for China». These are two of the banners that appeared in the streets of Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), in a demonstration of support for Moscow and Beijing which counted 200 demonstrators. The march comes four days after the killing of nine Chinese workers at a mining site in the center of the country, a blitz that has sparked the ire of Beijing and prompted Chinese President Xi Jinping to demand “severe punishments”, setting up a committee of investigation to shed light on the case.

The solidarity of the demonstrators was aimed at both countries, but the tone and the blunt flags lean above all towards Moscow. Several Russian tricolors appeared during the march, repeating a scene already seen in other African countries considered – or admittedly – close to the Kremlin. One of the freshest examples is that of Burkina Faso, fresh from a double military coup in 2022, where protesters who took to the streets in both coups have called for an alliance with Russia to replace one with France . A wish fulfilled, given that the troops of Paris left the country at the end of February, leaving free ground for the hypothesis of a rapprochement of Ouagadougou with the Kremlin for a “collaboration” similar to that started by the military junta of Mali. Bamako also went through two military coups between 2020 and 2021, in both cases with the aim of eradicating the jihadist insurgency looming over the Sahelian country. Nearly three years later, the results are nowhere to be seen.

Wagner’s role in «RCA» and allegations of violence

At the moment there is no evidence of an understanding between Russia and Burkina Faso, while the appearance of Wagner in the Central African Republic is recorded by various sources and dates back to at least 2018. The pretext for the landing of the contractors, officially disowned by Moscow, is an agreement which committed Moscow to providing “military training” to the country, filling the void left by France’s farewell to a country tormented by instability since the 1960s. According to a reconstruction by Human Right Watch, a US NGO, Wagner’s presence would have been confirmed by the government authorities themselves and was articulated in a much more extensive series of actions than the training military which motivated its landing in the RCA, albeit under the more generic hat of an agreement between Bangui and Moscow.

Russian mercenaries, according to Human Right Watch reports, “control” entire areas of the territory and exercise surveillance functions on the gold mines which represent the country’s untapped wealth, as well as engaging in activities that could be less associated with the core business of a private company of mercenaries: this is the case of the production of a beer, Africa Ti l’Or, identified by the masthead Youth Africa as one of the reasons for the arson attack on a factory of the competitor Mocaf, owned by the French group Castel. The primary activity of contractors Russians, military training and security services, has instead attracted a long series of reports of abuses attributed to soldiers “identified as Russian”.

In analogy to what happened in Mali, where the mercenaries are also allegedly involved in mass massacres, the NGOs attribute violence to Wagner also to the detriment of the civilian population. In its investigation in February 2023, the French newspaper The world he reported on a proposal by the US administration to the Central African president, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, to “trade” US military support for a break in ties with Wagner. The agreement attempted by the US, according to the French newspaper, would have materialized for the first time at the summit between the White House and African leaders in December 2022. A summit wanted by the Biden presidency to reaffirm the interest of the United States in Sub-Baharan Africa, an assumption that has wavered – in different tones – both in the years of Trump and in those of Obama. In favor of US adversaries with a clearer military and political strength south of the Sahara, starting with Russia.