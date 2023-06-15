We premiered the new clip of La Ludwig Band, “Manela, I don’t want to run for you”

“Manela, no vull currar per vostè”, available on all digital platforms tomorrow June 16, is a “lament about job insecurity and the need to work for money, accompanied by a rock sound full of percussion and a strong section of winds that gives it a summer air”. The video clip, directed by Manuel Serrathas been produced by THE UPUNTVUIT y The Indian Runnerswritten by Manuel Serrat y Azar Vilanovaas well as starring Bernat Renau, Irina Canyet and Tere Solàand it was filmed in a mythical roadside restaurant in l’Alt Empordà.

The album “Thanks for coming” will be published on October 20 in a co-edition between The Indian Runners and Ceràmiques Guzmán –label owned by the band manel. Its eleven songs enhance the choral spirit of the group, with rock arrangements that do not forget the careful and delicate harmonizations. Before the premiere, the group will present the album in only three concerts in Catalonia. On July 1 they will perform it for the first time in bathrooms; and they will be on July 18 in Barcelona within the Grec Festival, and on the 21st in Vilanova and Geltrú.

At the Ludwig Band is a folk-rock group from Espolla (Alt Empordà) formed in 2017 to play songs that Quim Carandell (singer and guitarist) accumulated since adolescence. In 2018 they self-published their first self-titled EP, and two years later, in the midst of a pandemic, they released their first full album. “At the edge of tonality” is an album that goes from classic pop-rock to the most local folk, and made them one of the revelation Catalan groups. In just one year they released “Same Fate”a record with which they consolidated themselves on the Catalan music scene.