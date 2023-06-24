“We will defend the people and the state from any internal betrayal”- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) “We will defend our people and our state from any internal betrayal, from personal interests, immeasurable ambitions”. So the Russian president Vladimir Putin in an address to the nation after the challenge issued by the leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. “All those who have chosen the path of betrayal will be punished and will be held accountable. The armed forces have received the necessary orders,” added the head of the Kremlin. (LaPresse/Ap)

June 24, 2023 – Updated June 24, 2023, 10:47 am

