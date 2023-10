(LaPresse) «From this moment on, any attack against our people in the safety of their homes, without warning, will be met with execution of one of the civilian hostages, who we have in custody which will be broadcast in video and audio.” This was announced by the spokesperson of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas, known by the war pseudonym Abu Obeida, in a statement relaunched by CNN.

October 9, 2023 – Updated October 10, 2023, 00:04

