The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said tonight that Serbia will not agree on Pristina’s entry into the UN, nor will it recognize the self-proclaimed independence of Kosovo.

Source: Happy TV

On the occasion of the dialogue on Kosovo and Metohija in Brussels, Vučić said that the citizens must know that he does not think of signing the capitulation and that there is no one who knows better than him what the plan is.

He pointed out that the citizens of Serbia should know that no one from the state leadership wrote any plan, but the Western powers.

“I explained that the plan is bad, but we have to understand the circumstances, why we have to stay in the negotiations,” noted Vučić, emphasizing that there will be no capitulation or surrender and that he made it clear to everyone.

He stated that Serbia is ready for many compromises, but he believes that the Albanians will not do anything, reports the Belgrade media.

Vučić said that today there was hardly any progress in Priština, which was visited by the EU envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Priština, Miroslav Lajčak, and that he is sure that the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Aljbin Kurti, is determined not to form the Union of Serbian Municipalities, and that it can be seen that they are not ready to put pressure on him, but to encourage him in default.

Vučić said that Lajčak will arrive in Belgrade on Monday, March 13, where he will stay until Wednesday.

“We will have one 30-minute meeting, and then I will de facto spend two days working with him and trying to find some kind of way forward for the normalization of relations,” said Vučić.

(Srna)