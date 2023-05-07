Home » Weapons seized in Serbia | Info
A large amount of weapons were found in Čačak and Velika Plana.

Izvor: MUP

The police seized a large amount of weapons and ammunition by searching a household in the vicinity of Velika Plana and an apartment in Čačak. Two persons suspected of illegal possession, production and trafficking of weapons and explosive materials were arrested.

Ž was arrested. M. (57) from the vicinity of Velika Plana, due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed the criminal offense of illegal production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive materials, the Police Department in Smederevo announced. According to reports, the police searched his house and utility rooms and found an M-72 machine gun, an M-59 semi-automatic rifle, a hunting rifle without a serial number, a gas pistol, 1,581 rifle bullets of 7.62 mm caliber, 49 rifle bullets of unspecified caliber, two of automatic rifle frames, all in illegal possession, as well as one air rifle, which was duly reported.

The suspect was detained, after which he will be brought before the senior public prosecutor in Smederevo with a criminal report. I. Ž was also arrested. (1973) from the vicinity of Čačak, due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed the criminal offense of illegal production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive materials.

After searching the apartment and other premises used by the suspect, the police found 388 pieces of ammunition of different calibers, four frames for an automatic rifle, four frames for a “Thompson” automatic rifle, two semi-automatic rifle frames, an automatic rifle formation knife and one pistol frame. The suspect was detained for up to 48 hours and he will be brought to the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Čačak along with a criminal complaint.

(MONDO/RTS)

