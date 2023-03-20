The weather in Serbia today will be a minimum morning temperature of 0°C to 8°C, and a maximum of 17°C in the north of Vojvodina to 21°C in Prijepolje.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: On Monday, it will be relatively warm for this time of year with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. There will be more clouds in Vojvodina, and very few in the south of Serbia. Later in the afternoon, cloud cover spreads to most of northern and western Serbia, where rain is possible at the end of the day and at night towards Tuesday. Wind weak, south and southeast in the morning, and north and northwest in the afternoon. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 8°C, and maximum from 17°C in the north of Vojvodina to 21°C in Prijepolje. Rain is possible in the west and north of Serbia in the evening and night on Tuesday.

White City: On Monday, it will be relatively warm for this time of year with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Cloudier weather in the afternoon, and rain is possible at the end of the day. Wind weak, southeast in the morning and northwest in the afternoon. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature around 8°C, and maximum 19°C. Light rain is possible in the evening.

Niš: On Monday, it will be relatively warm for this time of year with moderate cloudiness with sunny periods. Wind weak, east and south. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum morning temperature is around 3°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 20°C. Dry in the evening.

Užice region: On Monday, it will be relatively warm for this time of year with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. At the end of the day, clouds and rain in the evening and at night towards Tuesday. Wind light, easterly or variable. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 3°C, and maximum from 18°C ​​to 21°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny intervals and warm, up to 15°C at 1000 m above sea level in the afternoon. Rain in the evening.

Vojvodina: On Monday, relatively warm for this time of the year with cloud cover and possible light rain, rain in the afternoon and evening. Wind weak, south and southeast in the morning, and north and northwest in the afternoon. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 3°C to 7°C, and maximum from 16°C in the north to 19°C in the south. Light rain is possible in the evening.

Novi Sad: On Monday, it will be relatively warm for this time of year with cloudy skies. Light rain is possible at the end of the day. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature around 6°C, and maximum 17°C. Light rain is possible in the evening.

Subotica: Cloudy on Monday, but mostly dry. Wind weak northwest. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature around 4°C, and maximum up to 16°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

Tuesday partly cloudy with sunny intervals in the north. It is cloudy in the southwest and south of Serbia and there will be conditions for rain in that area. Wind weak north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal and falling. Minimum morning temperature from 5°C to 9°C, and maximum from 14°C to 18°C. Dry in the evening. Warmer than average until the end of the week. On Wednesday variable cloudiness with a chance of a little rain in the central and southern regions. From Thursday sunny and even warmer.

