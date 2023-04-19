Home » WEVC / eCV1 Electric Van: the new revolutionary light electric van presented – Companies
Watt Electric Vehicle Company (WEVC), a pioneer in the design, engineering and manufacturing of small- to mid-size electric vehicles, unveiled its revolutionary light electric van, the WEVC eCV1 Electric Van, at the Commercial Vehicle Show yesterday.

This van, on which an annual production is estimated that could even reach 5,000 vehicles a year, presents itself to the eyes of enthusiasts and experts as an innovative and highly flexible vehicle. Structurally speaking, the vehicle bases its existence and operation on the cab unit and the 13.5 ton WATT eCV chassis. The van was designed together with ETRUX; cooperation that makes it possible to present a complete range of commercial vehicles on the market, with high-value technical characteristics.


