What caused Enes Begović’s son to die? Fun

The son of Enes Begović died at the age of 29 in a hospital in Sarajevo, and his father was with him until the last moment.

Source: Instagram/enesbegovic63

The son of one of the most popular singers of folk music Enes BegovićArmin Begović, died suddenly, and this news left the public in shock.

According to the media, Armin Begović lost his life’s battle today in the Clinical Center of the University of Sarajevo at the age of 29and he was soon to become a father, as confirmed by the singer’s manager.

As he explained, Armin the autoimmune disease from which he had previously suffered returnedand he was with his father until his last breath. He expired in his arms.

“Unfortunately, the information is correct. Our Armin died. Believe me, we are not even aware that this happened. Enes is in no condition, what can I tell you, only his daughter is left now… Armin’s wife was supposed to give birth in a few days. The disease he had before returned, started again, some autoimmune disease. He was in the hospital, in Sarajevo, Enes was with his son all the time, especially the last few days, he didn’t leave him and the bed since everything got worse again. He was with him until the last moment… We are all shocked, believe me. Enes is unable to speak, I cannot describe the pain. We all died with Armin“, said manager Enes Begović.

(MONDO/Republika.rs)

