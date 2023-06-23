Home » What do we know about the implosion of the submarine Titan
World

What do we know about the implosion of the submarine Titan

by admin
What do we know about the implosion of the submarine Titan

Having reached the first tragic conclusion of this story – that the five passengers of the Titan sadly died during the sub’s implosion – now it’s time to look for answers.

There are many questions related to this story that need to be resolved for several reasons: first to understand what could have gone wrong down there, second to start a reflection on safety and the rules that regulate the deep ocean and, thirdly, also to establish in certain cases who will pay the exorbitant costs of the search that went on for five days.

See also  EU tightening on Russian gas: risk of sanctions with the ruble account

You may also like

Udinese – Official: the partnership between the bianconeri...

The grandson of the founder of the Red...

The former military hospital: the oldest building in...

Precipitation for the weekend, meteorologist announced changes |...

Ilon Mask and Mark Zukenberg arranged a fight...

Luo Jiayang reads “Huang Binhong’s World Significance”: There...

«I never believed in that carbon fiber technology»-...

The true heir of Silvio Berlusconi is already...

TRANSPORT The Transport Compliance Rating Observatory – News...

Udinese Market – Risk of mockery at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy