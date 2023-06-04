What does Denise Deme look like | Fun

Denise Dame has never looked like this

Source: YouTube/Zadruga official/Instagram/missdameofficiel

Starlet from Slovenia Sea Dejma former member of Zadruga 5, caused a stir last year when she appeared half-naked in front of the Pinka building at the signing of the contract.

During her stay at the Cooperative, she openly talked about having sponsors, that one of them is married and lives in Belgrade, after which she was at the center of an unprecedented scandal, when she had sex in the bathroom during a live show.

After the broadcast of hot scenes from Zadruga, Željko Mitrović also reacted, and Deniz previously stated that from that clip alone, she earned enough money for an apartment in Belgrade on her Onlifens. In recent months, she has been in the spotlight because of her looks, but also because of the scandal at Radomir Marinković Taki’s birthday party, when she “jumped” former Parov participant Vitomir Todorović.

Now on social networks, she published a less explicit video from Paris, which shows the Eiffel Tower, but also “2-meter legs”. Watch the video that shocked followers:

