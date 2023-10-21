What’s new at Eataly São Paulo – MONDO MODA

O Eataly São Paulo is known for being the largest representative of Italian cuisine in Latin America. With four restaurants of its own and a gastronomic variety market, the complex is an obligatory stop for tourists, from São Paulo and from São Paulo. With a great desire to welcome and please visitors, the complex presents three new additions to its space, in addition to the reformulation of one of the restaurants, offering a wider range of options for those who want to know a little more about Italy without needing a passport.

Venchi ice cream @ publicity

In partnership with the Italian chocolate brand Venchi, the space has an exclusive station dedicated to delicious and typical gelatos. With normal or gourmet cone options, visitors can choose between classic flavors such as flakes, pistachio, chocolate and vanilla, or try hazelnut crepes and strawberry waffles. The brand’s ice creams and desserts can also be found in the market.

The second addition is the Giro Ristobar restaurant, run by Minas Gerais restaurateur Felipe Santiago and chef Salvatore Loi. With the aim of mixing traditional Italian cuisine and good drinks, the space, which occupies the place of the old Osteria di Eataly, is open during lunch, dinner and happy hour. Among the delicious options that can be found on the menu are the Filet Mignon Tartar, the Burrata stuffed with mini mozzarella, dehydrated black olives and white chocolate shavings, and the thin Lasagnetta with vitello ragu with two sauces, grana padano fonduta and demi glace.

Eataly São Paulo @ disclosure

The complex also announces the reopening of Il Forno di Eataly, taking the place of the old Pizza Romana. Completely rethought and offering more options than its predecessor, the place is focused on the quick service and grab & go system, perfect for busier days. On the menu you can find Roman pizza, various paninos, focaccia, salad bowls, sweets such as pies and focaccia stuffed with hazelnut cream, as well as soft drinks or even a glass of wine.

To complete the new menu, the traditional Pasta & Pizza is now Pizza & Cucina! The reformulation follows the same name as the most classic restaurant at Eataly in Milan, Italy. The change isn’t just in the title, the menu brings new additions and adjustments, offering more typical dishes, such as pastas, risottos and pizzas, which, above all, represent Italian gastronomic culture in every bite.

Where it is: Av. Pres. Juscelino Kubitschek, 1489 – São Paulo

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Facebook

X

