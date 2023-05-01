WhatsApp, four functions that you surely didn’t know: they will change your life

Discover the 4 brand new functions that the WhatsApp developers have thought of to make the App better, they will change your life.
These are four features of the instant messaging app that we use every day and that you may not know well yet, they are really very useful.
Some are used to search WhatsApp much faster and differentiated by date or file type, while others can be used to create a private chat to be used as a reminder, and more. Here are the 4 unmissable tricks of the App.
WhatsApp, four functions that you surely did not know
Thanks to the advice of the digital influencer Eleanor Viscardi you will be able to discover 4 very useful WhastApp features that will change your life. In fact, in one of his most recent videos he illustrated these functions of the famous App with the green icon.
- If you want to search for a conversation with someone you don’t necessarily have to scroll through all the messages you’ve exchanged by searching with the keyword, you can also use the date. All you have to do in this case is go to the contact in question then go to fence and click on the bottom right. A calendar will then appear. From here you can easily select the date and enter the year, day and month so the search will be much faster.
- Also if you press and hold on the WhatsApp icon you can do fence and you can click the type of file you are looking fordepending on whether it is a link, an image, a video, a PDF and so on. You will have a specific result and clearly it also applies to audio.
- If you are looking for yourself among the contacts, even if you do not have your registered number you can chat with yourself, and this can be very useful as a channel to use as a reminder to forward messages and files. There is also a way to see the chats you haven’t answered yet: you have to click on the symbol at the top right which is on the main screen, the general one with all the conversations with your contacts.
- You can even talk to someone who speaks a different language than yours by translating all messages before sending them. In fact, just type what you want to write then select the typed text, by touching it, and scroll to the right, until the key appears to be translated By clicking you can change the language below, and then you can directly send the already fully translated message.