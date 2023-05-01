Home » WhatsApp, four functions that you surely didn’t know: they will change your life
World

WhatsApp, four functions that you surely didn’t know: they will change your life

by admin
WhatsApp, four functions that you surely didn’t know: they will change your life


Discover the 4 brand new functions that the WhatsApp developers have thought of to make the App better, they will change your life.

These are four features of the instant messaging app that we use every day and that you may not know well yet, they are really very useful.

4 very useful WhastApp functions Grantennistoscana.it

Some are used to search WhatsApp much faster and differentiated by date or file type, while others can be used to create a private chat to be used as a reminder, and more. Here are the 4 unmissable tricks of the App.

WhatsApp, four functions that you surely did not know

Thanks to the advice of the digital influencer Eleanor Viscardi you will be able to discover 4 very useful WhastApp features that will change your life. In fact, in one of his most recent videos he illustrated these functions of the famous App with the green icon.

4 very useful WhastApp functions
4 news of WhastApp Grantennistoscana.it
  • If you want to search for a conversation with someone you don’t necessarily have to scroll through all the messages you’ve exchanged by searching with the keyword, you can also use the date. All you have to do in this case is go to the contact in question then go to fence and click on the bottom right. A calendar will then appear. From here you can easily select the date and enter the year, day and month so the search will be much faster.
  • Also if you press and hold on the WhatsApp icon you can do fence and you can click the type of file you are looking fordepending on whether it is a link, an image, a video, a PDF and so on. You will have a specific result and clearly it also applies to audio.
  • If you are looking for yourself among the contacts, even if you do not have your registered number you can chat with yourself, and this can be very useful as a channel to use as a reminder to forward messages and files. There is also a way to see the chats you haven’t answered yet: you have to click on the symbol at the top right which is on the main screen, the general one with all the conversations with your contacts.
  • You can even talk to someone who speaks a different language than yours by translating all messages before sending them. In fact, just type what you want to write then select the typed text, by touching it, and scroll to the right, until the key appears to be translated By clicking you can change the language below, and then you can directly send the already fully translated message.
See also  Germany, former Chancellor Schroeder overwhelmed by controversy leaves the board of Russian energy giant Rosneft

Previous articleIlary Blasi leaves you speechless: bathroom completely without veils, the temperature is boiling

You may also like

Abu al Hussein al Hussayni al Qurashi, considered...

Ukraine latest news. During the night missiles and...

Discovering Sealand, pursuing the dream of a new...

Bailout for First Republic Bank, to be acquired...

First Republic Bank is safe: Jp Morgan buys...

The Spotify EQUAL Fest will arrive in Madrid...

One year since the death of Ivica Osim...

Watching the Partizan Real match at Kalemegdan |...

to chase the playoff dream now you need...

singers, lineup and direct TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy