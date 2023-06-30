When does the Cooperative 7 | Fun

The new season of the reality show will be called Zadruga 7 ELITA, casting has begun and negotiations with potential participants are well under way, and now Dušica Jakovljević has also announced.

The owner of Pink television, Željko Mitrović, announced that a new project called “Cooperative 7 – Elite” will be launched soon. This time everything will be completely different. The prize pool will vary, so the total sum will be as much as 250,000 euros, and it will the winner will receive 100,000 euros, the second place, third place and fourth place 50,000 euros each.

Although the disqualified participants of the Cooperative have been removed from guest appearances in the “Narod pita” shows and are allegedly on the “black list”, according to unofficial information, there has been a reversal and one of them could be in the new season. The presenter of the previous seasons revealed what expectations they have from the Cooperative in the coming months, as well as yes the reality show starts in September, which has not been publicly announced until now.

“My expectations when it comes to Pink television and when it comes to my personal involvement are maximum. I know that Pink television leaves nothing to chance and when it announces that it is preparing a new project and when it announces changes in its production work, I know that it will be as they said, and that they are seriously ready for it because we are a television that does nothing by halves, nor do we announce new things unprepared, so I expect the audience to be overjoyed and to say: ‘We’ve been waiting for this all along’ and that we’ve surpassed all possible cooperatives,” began Dušica and added:



“I wouldn’t say about the casting, I always left all my expectations for the casting to the production that does it best. I see that everyone is very satisfied, I see that there is a fantastic energy on Pink TV, I see that everyone can’t wait for that September to start and that they work non-stop on it every day, so I know that we have a superb project ahead of us that will once again break all viewership records and that we will all do our best to make it so. We at Pink are somehow used to setting standards and breaking our own records and surpassing ourselves, and the ratings show that no one can follow us in that and that no one is even close to us, and I know that we will make the best project so far , every link in that chain functions flawlessly and with absolute commitment and dedication. Although I know very little about that project, I feel that energy, the driving force and that energy of success, the energy of what leads us all together towards that, that Pink television, as one big family that functions with a look and even with thoughts, even while we work and realize each show, so I’m sure that we are waiting for the best and strongest show so far” , concluded Dušica, and a former participant, who caused him to break out, also announced himself on the networks an unprecedented scandal and a message that led many to think that we could watch it in the new season of Cooperative.

