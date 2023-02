LONDON. “Where is Nicola?” all the tabloids ask. The disappearance in has become a national whodunit England of a woman, Nicola Bulley45, vanished last Friday at St Michael’s on Wyre, in the English county of Lancashire, while walking her spaniel dog Willow along the River Wyre. Parents Ernie and Dot made a long appeal on TV last night, fearing that “someone has kidnapped our daughter”.