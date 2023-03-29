29.03.2023

The WHO-affiliated Strategic Advisory Group on Immunization recommends that only high-risk groups need additional booster vaccinations. Although the second booster dose is not harmful for low- and medium-risk groups, it is hardly helpful.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday (March 29) that it no longer recommends additional booster shots for adults with only fair and moderate risk. Its immunization Strategic Advisory Group (SAGE) issued the latest recommendations after its semi-annual regular meeting, pointing out that for those who have already received a basic dose and a booster shot, there is no risk of further vaccination, but the benefit is small.

The new recommendations from SAGE reflect the impact of the currently dominant Omicron variant, while also echoing the high levels of immunity achieved through infection and vaccination over several years, WHO said.

Three Risk Levels

SAGE proposed a simplified classification method at the meeting, dividing the population into three categories of high, medium and low risk according to the risk of severe illness or even death after infection with the new coronavirus. From now on, additional booster vaccinations are only recommended for “high risk” groups – such as the elderly, those with comorbidities such as diabetes, those with immunodeficiency diseases such as HIV, pregnant women and frontline medical staff. After the first dose of booster injection, those who belong to the “high risk” group can have additional doses.

The “intermediate risk” group includes healthy adults under the age of 60 and children and adolescents with comorbidities, and SAGE recommends that these individuals only need to receive the basic dose and the first booster dose. “The vaccine is safe and it is effective in preventing severe illness and death,” said SAGE president Hanna Nohynek. But for the medium-risk group, although there is no harm in getting another injection, “the benefits of these additional booster injections are actually insignificant.”

The “low-risk” group includes healthy children and adolescents aged 6 months to 17 years, and the basic dose and booster injection for this group are quite safe and effective. However, considering that the current risk of the new crown virus is not great, WHO said that vaccination decisions should take into account factors such as countries’ medical plans and cost-effectiveness.

As of today, a total of nearly 13.3 billion doses of the new crown vaccine have been injected around the world. Kate O’Brien, head of vaccines at the WHO, said that existing vaccines provide very good immunity to the Omicron variant virus and can effectively reduce the chances of severe illness after infection, but in fact, “they are effective against mild illness. Or the effect of the infection is not long-lasting.”

The WHO also mentioned that it is continuing to develop new vaccines with the goal of being able to fight against widespread variants, with longer persistence and better resistance to the spread of infection. At the same time, it is hoped to seek vaccines that are not limited to injection methods and ultra-cold chain storage, such as nasal, oral and skin patch vaccines.

(AFP, Le Monde, WHO)

