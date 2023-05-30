Who can buy and which houses with bonuses and discounts that allow you to save up to 70%? Buying a house seems to have become a difficult undertaking, due to the rates that have become very high but also to the house prices which continue to be relatively high. There are, however, possibilities that allow you to buy a house while saving money. Let’s see what they are and for whom they are valid.

VAT concessions to buy a house while saving

Among the first available house bonuses that allow you to buy a house and save up to 70% and the sismabonus: the sismabonus can be requested for interventions in areas affected by seismic events and for anti-seismic redevelopment works on parts of buildings or individual real estate units, as well as for the purchase of anti-seismic buildings and provides for deductions from 50% to 85% depending on the type of intervention that is carried out on individual houses or condominium buildings.

The sismabonus provides for the possibility of deducting up to 85% of the sale price of a house up to 96 thousand euros but only if specific conditions exist, for example the house you buy must be located in a municipality at seismic risk, work must have started after 1 January 2017 and the permits to start the related work must have arrived after that date.

We specify that to benefit from the sismabonus to save on the purchase of a house, the building must be demolished and rebuilt and the works must be carried out by the same company that then sells the house.

You can take advantage of the sismabonus to save up to 70% on the purchase of a house only if you decide to buy a house located in a municipality with seismic risk 1, 2 and 3 and on which to carry out work to obtain one or two anti-seismic classes more than it had previously and, if an anti-seismic class is obtained, the tax deduction is 75% to reach 85% if two anti-seismic classes are obtained.

The deduction for buying a house at a reduced price is applied to the sale value of the house. The sismabonus to save on the purchase of a house is only available to natural persons, condominiums, autonomous institutions of public housing, housing cooperatives with divided ownership and finally to amateur sports clubs and associations.

Another available facilitation that allows you to buy a house while saving is the new green bonus 2023: this is a concession that is recognized only to those who decide to buy a new home on condition that it is of a high energy class.

The green bonus allows, in fact, to buy a house while saving, by providing for one 50% VAT discount for those who buy a new house but only if the house to buy is with energy class A and B. The VAT discount for the purchase of a new home is valid only for purchases of new homes by 31 December 2023.

Another way that allows you to buy a house while saving, and even more than 70%, is to pay the house for just one euro. This is a symbolic cost to which must then be added the restructuring costs and the notary and registration costs.

It is clearly a valid possibility not for the purchase of all houses but only and exclusively for houses located in some specific Municipalities and which must be ‘saved’ from abandonment and degradation.

Generally, these are houses considered uninhabitable and unusable that need to be renovated (and even completely in many cases) but retain a solid structure. To buy a house for 1 euro, interested buyers must directly contact a Municipality that carries out this initiative and fill in forms with which the buyer expresses his interest and undertakes to purchase and renovate the house.