who leaves from the red star | Sports

On the evening of Red Star’s defeat against Partizan in the ABA League final, it was announced who will definitely not be there next season.

In the evening in which they lost the ABA League title, Red Star is already parting ways with some of their players! The “Eurohoops” portal announced that Filip Petrushev will play in the NBA next season, for Philadelphia, and it is already known that he will Ognjen Dobrić to continue his career in Virtus.

Also, the official confirmation of the move of the Argentine Luka Vildoza to Panathinaikos, where he should sign a multi-year contract, is expected. In addition to these transfers, it is expected that the end of Stefan Marković’s career will soon be made official, and that after two seasons in red and white, he will “hang up his sneakers”.

Crvena zvezda ended the season by winning the Radivoj Korać Cup, the Super League of Serbia, and after the defeat in the final, they will certainly quickly start making changes, among which the arrival of Miloš Teodosić from Virtus. Also, the news that Nikola Mirotic is negotiating with the red and whites.

