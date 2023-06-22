Home » who leaves from the red star | Sports
World

who leaves from the red star | Sports

by admin
who leaves from the red star | Sports

On the evening of Red Star’s defeat against Partizan in the ABA League final, it was announced who will definitely not be there next season.

Source: MN PRESS

In the evening in which they lost the ABA League title, Red Star is already parting ways with some of their players! The “Eurohoops” portal announced that Filip Petrushev will play in the NBA next season, for Philadelphia, and it is already known that he will Ognjen Dobrić to continue his career in Virtus.

Also, the official confirmation of the move of the Argentine Luka Vildoza to Panathinaikos, where he should sign a multi-year contract, is expected. In addition to these transfers, it is expected that the end of Stefan Marković’s career will soon be made official, and that after two seasons in red and white, he will “hang up his sneakers”.

Crvena zvezda ended the season by winning the Radivoj Korać Cup, the Super League of Serbia, and after the defeat in the final, they will certainly quickly start making changes, among which the arrival of Miloš Teodosić from Virtus. Also, the news that Nikola Mirotic is negotiating with the red and whites.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

See also  Udinese – Two days until the Scudetto match: all the latest / The review

You may also like

What foods do we most often get poisoned...

panther cried in front of the fans after...

tomorrow’s horoscope, Friday 23 June

Palermo, Vasco Rossi’s first long night at Barbera:...

Ivana Knol on Piers Morgan’s show | Entertainment

Partizan champion of the ABA League statement by...

A building in central Paris exploded and caught...

Weather Alert, notice of the Civil Protection; strong...

Concert by Vasco Rossi, workers’ van and equipment...

US towards the simplification of visas for workers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy