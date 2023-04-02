The players from Širobriježa triumphed over the red-blue team, who must win the last two rounds if they want to enter the playoffs from second place.

Source: ABA league/Dragana Stjepanović

Široki’s basketball players are well on their way to finishing the league part of the season “unscathed”!

In the 20th round, the team from Pecara hosted the players of Borca, who left Herzegovina defeated after 40 minutes of play, and the “black hole” in Borca’s scoring game in the second half of the last quarter was largely to blame for such an outcome:

WIDE – BORAC BANJA LUKA 77:65

(23:24, 19:14, 18:17, 17:10)

Even for four minutes Zoran Kašćelan’s team did not know of a goal, while at the same time Ivan Velić’s team scored ten. Thus, from the uncertainty of the result and the result 67:62 with four and a half minutes to the end of the match, he moved to plus 15 just ninety seconds after the last sounding of the siren.

Borča’s players entered this derby better, and were in the lead throughout the first quarter. At one point in this period, there was a plus eight for the Banja Luka team (13:21), but already in the second quarter, Široki took control and practically began to trace the path to the 20th championship victory in as many matches.

On the other hand, this was Borc’s fourth defeat of the season, and the second in the last three rounds, with which he threatened to win the second position before the start of the playoffs for the champion.

Filip Kraljević led the winning team with 18 points, while Emanuel Little played an excellent game, participating in the triumph with a double-double performance (14 points and 12 rebounds).

Aleksandar Langović (18 points and 11 rebounds) and Jan Rebec (17 points) stood out in Borac.

BIH BASKETBALL LEAGUE – 20th round

Saturday:

Posušje – Bosnia Meridianbet

Freedom – Leotard 70:87

Promo – Slavija

Mladost – Zrinjski 78:72

Široki – Banja Luka fighter 77:65

Played on Friday:

Spurs – The future 77:98

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!