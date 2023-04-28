Windtre’s ultra-broadband arrives in Marsala with Open Fiber

WINDTRE brings Open Fiber’s ultra-fast fiber optic network to Marsala, the fifth largest municipality in Sicily by population. The company thus continues to extend the ultra-fast connection service throughout the country reaching the locality in the province of Trapani, historically known for the landing of Garibaldi and the Thousand on 11 May 1860, as well as for the production of the Marsala wine of the same name.

With the expansion of the services in fibra ultravelocewhich today reach more than 200 cities on the national territory and over 20 in the Sicily region, WINDTRE confirms its commitment to contributing to overcoming the digital divide, one of the central themes of the sustainability strategy, and to enhancing the excellence of the territory in the production field and cultural.

Maurizio Sit downChief Commercial Officer of WINDTRE, commented: “the arrival of ultra-fast coverage in Marsala offers citizens and businesses in the area a connectivity service with the best available performance in terms of quality and reliability. The fiber optic network – continues the manager – represents an infrastructure of primary importance, essential for supporting the production fabric and encouraging its evolution through digital solutions, as well as supporting advanced services in the entertainment sector and the use of streaming and on-demand content”, concludes Sedita.

WINDTRE’s ultra-fast line can be activated with offers for Internet at home ‘Super Fiber‘, which provide unlimited navigation up to 2.5 Gigabit and Wi-Fi 6 modem included for greater coverage, speed, connection stability, as well as the possibility of having Amazon Prime for 12 months and unlimited Giga for the smartphones of the whole family.

Also available is the ‘Super Fibra & Netflix’ version which offers the variety and quality of Netflix entertainment, with the Standard subscription plan, for viewing in HD on two screens at the same time without commercial breaks.