“Ya no late”, the ode to pop by Luna Ki and Lennis Rodríguez

There is no better way to kick off the summer than with a pop single alternating a more melodic spirit and at the same time urban to talk about a love that has not worked, and it is that it is never too late to empower yourself as a method of overcoming. Produced by Victor R-Swag“Ya no late” is conceived as an ode to pop full of ingenuity and sensitivity which comes after “La Partida” and “Play-Doh”, Luna Ki’s first song in Catalan in collaboration with her brother, Pablo Escobarras.

The last concert of the Barcelona artist born in 1999 was the closing of the turns CL34N, last February, hanging the poster of sold out in the Apollo Room from his hometown. Luna Ki gave more than twenty concerts during 2022 in the main cities of the country. After going through A Summer Story de Madridcoinciding with the premiere of the single, will not give more concerts until September, when he will return to the Spanish capital to perform at the Brava Fest (22-23 September).

