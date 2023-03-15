Home World You can now see “Pushermen”, the new video clip of Iguana Death Cult
You can now see "Pushermen", the new video clip of Iguana Death Cult

You can now see “Pushermen”, the new video clip of Iguana Death Cult

After giving us the opportunity to hear a first trailer titled “Sensory Overload”, Iguana Death Cult invite us to listen and see the corresponding video clip of their new single, “Pushermen”, which will be part of their album “Echo Palace”.

“Echo Palace” It will be published on May 12 through the Innovative Leisure label. If a few weeks ago we were able to listen to “Sensory Overload” as a preview, now the time has come to enjoy the second preview of the album, “Pushermen”, of which we invite you to watch the video clip.

If you like guitars and bands with attitude, here are Jeroen Reek, Tobias Opschoor and their Iguana Death Culta band that fans of Parquet Courts what of Viagra Boys, Black Lips or even Sleaford Modsto make you have a good time.

“Echo Palace” will be the third album by Iguana Death Cult after “The First Stirrings Of Hideous Insect Life” (17) y “Nude Casino” (19).

