The animal was later captured alive after wandering the streets of the South Korean capital for hours
A zebra has escaped from the Seoul Children’s Grand Park zoo in South Korea and wandered the city for hours before being captured alive. The escape of the animal, named Sero, lasted about 3 hours until zoo officials immobilized her with anesthetics and then brought her back to the zoo aboard a pick-up truck.
March 25, 2023 – Updated March 25, 2023, 6:32 pm
