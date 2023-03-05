Zajna performs last in the final of Eurovision Song Contest ’23, and before the performance she revealed that she is not feeling well, but she will do her best on stage!

Source: YouTube/RTS Eurovision Song – The Official Channel

Zejna Murkić, who also competed last year, closes the final night of Songs for Eurovision ’23 tonight, and before the festival she said that she already considers herself a winner, regardless of the final outcome. Her song reached more than a million views on YouTube and became a hit, and the musician is about to perform tonight revealed that she was not feeling well and was on an infusion.

On this occasion, she also talked about threats and comments about being Roma: “I am not shaken by negative comments. I am far above that, both in consciousness and knowledge and life experience“.

Zejna also stated that many famous people supported her, and she also said that he will take off if he wins and goes to Liverpool.

Tonight he is performing under number 16, and he is singing the song “Rumba”.

01:36 Zejna from Infusion straight to the Eurovision Song Contest Source: Courier Source: Courier

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!