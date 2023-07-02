Zek Ledej remains in Partizan Sports

Zack Leday could extend his contract with Partizan.

Zack Ledej could stay in Partizan! After Kevin Panther, he is also close to extending his contract with the black and whites, writes the specialized basketball portal “BasketNews”. According to their information, the continuation of cooperation is very close…

Many Euroleague clubs showed great interest in the American basketball player, he was allegedly contacted by Panathinaikos, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Barcelona, ​​but it seems that in the end he will not leave. His contract with the Black and Whites has expired, he is free to choose a new environment, he allegedly asked for 1.2 million euros, but it seems that things have changed since then.

Last season in the Euroleague, Leday averaged 10.7 points (54.3 percent from three), along with 4.6 rebounds and an average utility index of 12.6. He was one of the most deserving for winning the title in the ABA League, since in the final series with Zvezda he averaged 13.8 points, with 55 percent of three-point shooting.

Let’s remind you, something similar happened when Kevin and Zek signed their first contracts with Partizan. Panther was the first to come from Armani, not long after that Leday did the same. “I’m not going to lie, I think Zec came when he saw that I signed and that made it easier for him. He saw that I was there and that helped him. I was very happy that he was there, it’s nice that we’re playing together again “, Panter told MONDO in one of the earlier interviews.



