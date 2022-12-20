New York – The Ukrainian president Zelensky is expected tomorrow, Wednesday, in Washington for a surprise visit which will coincide with the announcement of the sending of the Patriot anti-missile systems in Kiev, to help it defend itself from indiscriminate bombing of civilian targets ordered by Russian leader Putin. The appointment with President Biden and Congress was anticipated by Punchbowl News, but has not yet been confirmed by official sources. However, security preparations are already underway, for what would be the first mission abroad conducted by the Ukrainian leader, since last February the Kremlin had ordered the aggression of his country.



The visit to the White House and Parliament is intended to thank the US for the aid provided so far, but also to solidify the alliance in view of next January, when the Republicans will regain the majority in the House. Some of them have shown skepticism about continuing to support Kiev, and Zelensky will try to convince them of the need to do so, not only to defend his country, but also the entire democratic system, Europe, and the order based on shared rules, attacked by Putin’s expansionist and neo-imperialist aims. The Congress he is discussing a financing law, which includes another 45 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The United States is preparing to launch a new package of military supplies, which according to rumors leaked so far will also contain the Patriots. This defensive system has become indispensable, because the Kremlin has now deliberately decided to hit civilian targets, houses and crucial infrastructures, such as energy and heating, in order to bend the Ukrainian resistance. Putin, who according to the original plans just revealed counted on conquering Kiev within 13 hours, is instead losing the war on the ground. He also fails to control the four regions that he has arbitrarily claimed as Russian, admitted to the hardships, and recently visited Belarus in the hope of drawing it directly into the conflict. Failing to win on the ground, he is slaughtering civilians.

President Biden is determined to continue the defense of Ukraine, not only because he considers it the right thing to do, but also because he considers the Kremlin’s offensive a threat to the survival of the entire West, combined with China‘s epochal geopolitical challenge against democracies. Stopping Putin has therefore become fundamental. In recent days hypothetical differences with Zelensky have been underlined, because he aimed to hit the Russians on their territory, and this has prompted some analysts to think that the head of the White House was ready to reduce the assistance offered. Tomorrow’s visit, on the other hand, would dispel these doubts and confirm the determination with which the United States opposes Russia’s aggressive strategy.