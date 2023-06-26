Home » Željko Mitrović on the new reality show | Entertainment
Željko Mitović revealed that the new reality show season will start in the fall, as well as what it will be called now.

Izvor: Pink screenshot

The seventh season of Zadruga will, as he revealed, have a special name, but also a richer prize pool than ever before.

“Preparations for the new after-real project, which will succeed Zadruga and which in its structure will be more game than reality, due to the broadcast with a delay of 240 seconds, so that the tolerance for social anomalies will be zero, casting for future players will start tomorrow! The prize fund is 250,000 euros, which means that the first prize is 100,000 euros, and the second, third and fourth 50,000 euros! The name of the new season of the project will be ‘ELITA,'” announced Mitrović.

