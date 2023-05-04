Željko Obradović commented on the defeat of Partizan against Real Madrid | Sports

Željko Obradović was disappointed by the defeat against Real Madrid.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

We watched an incredible match in “Belgrade Arena”, but in the end, Partizan did not go to the Final Four of the Euroleague. Real Madrid defeated the black and white 85:78but even though the “royal club” won by seven points, this was a one ball game.

When, with two incredible baskets, Jam Madar managed to bring the black and white back to 80:78, there was a commotion in the racket of the black and white, and after two misses, Valter Tavares stretched out his huge arms again, caught the ball and managed to score points for the end and for the victory of his team. That jump solved everything and that’s what Željko Obradović said at the end of the match

“One rebound decided the match. One jump! We didn’t play smart, I don’t know why. We have to change something, I hope we can do it by the fifth game and understand why we didn’t play smartŽeljko Obradović said shortly after the match.

Partizan now has time until Wednesday to solve all their problems, to recover Exum, who is still suffering from an injury, and to appear in the best form in Madrid when the fifth decisive game will be played.