Zinedine Zidane is free from his contract from 2021 and could follow the proposal from the sheikhs of Paris Saint Germain only on one condition: “If they come, Neymar must leave!”, announces the daily Mundo Deportivo.

The quoted source writes that Zizou wants to work with Mbappe, whom he appreciates a lot, but in the case of Neymar things change radically. The Brazilian is capricious and undisciplined and has “no chemistry” with the technician, the aforementioned newspaper reveals. However, coach Christophe Galtier’s days on the technical bench of PSG are numbered.

Zinedine Zidane may return to Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti leaves to coach Brazil. For Zizou, this would be a backup option in case the negotiations with the group from the capital of the Hexagon are not completed.

Photo source: sport