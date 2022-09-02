Apple has finalized a fall new product launch with the theme “Far Out” on September 8. At this event, in addition to the highly anticipated iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 series, Apple also prepared many new products, possibly launching the Apple Watch Pro, the second-generation AirPods Pro, and more.

Apple iPhone 14 series

As the protagonist of this conference, Apple may launch four models:

● iPhone 14 – 6.1″ OLED LTPS

● iPhone 14 Max – 6.7″ OLED LTPS

● iPhone 14 Pro – 6.1″ OLED LTPO (ProMotion support for faster refresh rate)

● iPhone 14 Pro Max – 6.7″ OLED LTPO (ProMotion support for faster refresh rate)

All four models start at 128GB, without the previously rumored 2TB model. Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models, while the two iPhone 14 Pro models are also available in 1TB models for up to $1,699.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max with 128GB of storage is $1,199, while the 256GB version is $1,299. The 512GB version will likely hit the shelves for $1,499, while the 1TB version will likely be no higher, no less than $1,699. Market analysts at TrendForce also expect iPhone 14 prices to rise, but on the other hand, they think the Cupertino-based tech giant can look into the whole thing very carefully to make sure its sales aren’t affected.

In terms of appearance, the two standard models of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have traditional bangs, but they will be smaller than the bangs on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. As for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the culmination of rumors and reports claims they will have a “pill + punch hole” design. The “Pro” model is getting significant upgrades such as the exclusive A16 Bionic, faster and more efficient LPDDR5 RAM, a 48MP main camera and a ProMotion panel.

Apple Watch Series 8

The upgrade of Apple Watch Series 8 is not large, and Apple will continue to launch two models of 41mm and 45mm. While this is disappointing news, the bright side is that the new Apple Watch will be compatible with existing bands. That makes perfect sense, especially considering the huge ecosystem the Apple Watch has created when it comes to compatible accessories.

Unsurprisingly, the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature new watch faces, but that makes perfect sense, especially since it will run the new version of watchOS out of the box. Most likely, some watch faces will be exclusive to the Series 8.

Apple Watch Pro

The Apple Watch Pro, which is expected to be larger and sturdier than other models, is intended for more physically active users. The new Pro model will be 7 percent larger than the largest regular Apple Watch model. A cited report mentions the use of a 1.99-inch display. The evolution of the current rectangular shape into a “less rounded design” is also expected, which includes a flat display.

Previous reports of the so-called Apple Watch Pro include an all-new design, the use of titanium alloys for strength, and a major update to the exterior. However, other leaks in early August mentioned that the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup would not benefit from a major redesign.

Other rumors about the Pro model include a $900 price, temperature measurement, and an updated S8 chip, but compared to the Apple Watch Series 7, this chip is not much different, almost equivalent to a rebrand, and will not provide users with a noticeable Speed ​​advantage.

2nd generation AirPods Pro

This is a major upgrade for the series in three years, and will be the first to support the Bluetooth LE Audio standard. LE Audio is part of the Bluetooth Low Energy LE standard. According to The Verge, the benefits of LE Audio for wireless headphones like the AirPods could include improved audio quality, longer battery life, the ability to connect the iPhone to 2 pairs of AirPods, and the ability to connect the left and right AirPods separately.

In addition, the second-generation AirPods Pro will also be upgraded in appearance, canceling the rod-shaped design and closer in appearance to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. In addition, the new headphones may further enhance the active noise reduction function and prolong the battery life.