Apple Watch Ultra enhances the watch’s ruggedness for a variety of extreme sports , featuring a titanium case and a flat display with a sapphire crystal cover. Apple says the watch is designed to help users “push their boundaries through adventure, endurance, and exploration.”

In Sam Kohl’s latest video, he puts the Apple Watch Ultra through an unscientific but interesting durability test to see how the watch performs under severe violence. Kohl dragged the Apple Watch over some rocks on the ground, smashing it against hard objects like concrete walls and metal poles more than 50 times, or more.

In the end, the titanium case is heavily worn, but the sapphire crystal cover is still intact. Durability tests on YouTube are usually silly, but it’s still impressive that the Apple Watch Ultra has withstood so much deliberate violence.