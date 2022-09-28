Home Business [视频]Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 Extreme Violence Test – Apple Watch
Business

[视频]Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 Extreme Violence Test – Apple Watch

by admin
[视频]Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 Extreme Violence Test – Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra enhances the watch’s ruggedness for a variety of extreme sports, featuring a titanium case and a flat display with a sapphire crystal cover. Apple says the watch is designed to help users “push their boundaries through adventure, endurance, and exploration.”

access:

Parallels Desktop 18 First Sale of the Year: 25% Off for a Limited Time

access:

Apple Online Store (China)

In Sam Kohl’s latest video, he puts the Apple Watch Ultra through an unscientific but interesting durability test to see how the watch performs under severe violence. Kohl dragged the Apple Watch over some rocks on the ground, smashing it against hard objects like concrete walls and metal poles more than 50 times, or more.

In the end, the titanium case is heavily worn, but the sapphire crystal cover is still intact. Durability tests on YouTube are usually silly, but it’s still impressive that the Apple Watch Ultra has withstood so much deliberate violence.

See also  Apple iOS 16 Beta 5 test experience report: battery percentage is the bright spot, nothing else has changed - Programmer Sought

You may also like

FS Italiane: improvement of all margins in the...

Netizens transform Apple Watch Ultra: remove orange spray...

Ftse Mib limits the damage by going up...

The central bank’s voice: Don’t bet on the...

Donnarumma (Terna) indicates the monstrous collapse of the...

Four seasons debuts with Fincantieri in luxury cruises

“Super transparent” image experience: Xiaomi Civi 2 is...

GDP slows to + 0.6% in 2023 from...

VERTU: The world’s first WEB3 mobile phone opens...

Outlook Kairos: challenging context for the coming months...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy