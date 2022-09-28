REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Years after the bombing incident, Samsung’s battery safety is now being questioned by a YouTuber. Mrwhosetheboss and some of his colleagues pointed out that the probability of swollen batteries on Samsung phones may be much higher than that of other brands. And according to their observations, not only devices with a certain age, even relatively new products such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 released two years ago will encounter such a situation (Samsung’s battery life marked on the battery is five years) .

Generally speaking, when the lithium battery reaches a certain life, it may start to swell. As the battery ages, chemical reactions inside it generate gas, causing the battery to swell and increase the risk of fire. This problem isn’t unique to Samsung, it can happen when you don’t charge or discharge your phone for a long time. Because of this, many companies recommend that users keep the device’s battery at a certain level when not in use for a long time (Apple, for example, recommends 50%).

The concern now is whether Samsung’s battery swelling ratio is really higher than other brands. Based on the results of Mrwhosetheboss’s inquiries, it seems that there is indeed such a possibility. And for creators who specialize in 3C content, the chances of observing this phenomenon are indeed much greater than for the average person (yes, we all keep a lot of “idle” phones in the same environment for a long time). What’s more worrying is that some batteries may not swell enough to open the back cover. If you continue to use the mobile phone normally without your knowledge, the potential risk to the user is still very great.

After Mrwhosetheboss pointed out the problem, Samsung quickly contacted him, but so far there is no following, and he has not responded to our main station colleagues’ inquiry. If the fears are real, Samsung’s reputation, which it has managed to reinvent after the Galaxy Note 7, could be on the verge of jeopardizing again.