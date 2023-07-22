07/22/2023 – Glücksspirale drawing: winning numbers on Saturday

The right Glücksspirale winning numbers can this time bring you 2.1 million euros immediately or a limited pension, assuming you are extremely lucky. Here you will find information about the lucky spiral draw on July 22nd, 2023, chances of winning and rules of the game.

Die luck spiral-Bullets have fallen and now it is certain which ones winning numbers should have been set on 07/22/2023. The lucky winner can choose whether to claim a monthly pension of €10,000 (limited to a maximum of 20 years) or to have the maximum amount of €2.1 million paid out immediately. You can read the numbers and all other facts about the draw here!

Lucky spiral winning numbers on 07/22/2023

classwinning numberswinning class 73 9 6 6 1 1 8winning class 66 5 9 6 3 09 2 4 0 3 4winning class 56 1 7 4 0winning class 40 3 3 7winning class 30 0 5winning class 27 8winning class 16

(All information without guarantee, source: lotto.de.)

At lotto.de you have the chance to take part and win for every lucky spiral draw.

Where can I find out the lucky spiral winning numbers?

Every Saturday the Glücksspirale numbers are drawn by the state lottery administration in Munich. Unfortunately, you have to do without a live draw, but ARD will present the current winning numbers on TV at 7:57 p.m. But you can also find out about them in video text (ARD text, page 587), in the lottery acceptance point or here on news.de.

Lucky spiral profits and fees

A lot has changed in the luck spiral. There is only one winning number in the top prize classes and the immediate pension is not paid out for life, but for a maximum of 20 years. As a result, profits have increased. There is now 10,000 euros in prize category 5, 100 euros each in prize categories 3 and 4 and 25 euros in prize category 2. The main prize of the lucky spiral also remains lucrative. 10,000 euros are paid out monthly, even if only for a limited time. The probability of winning the highest prize category is 1 in 10 million.

Participation in the Glücksspirale costs €5 per lottery ticket plus the respective processing fee of the state lottery company. In some federal states, you can only hold a share of a Glücksspirale ticket (at €2.50 or €1.00). But then only the corresponding share of the profit is paid out. Therefore, the number of wins may be shown with one decimal place.

How can participate in the lucky spiral?

Glücksspirale is a number lottery with 7 prize categories. This means that, depending on the prize category, a 1- to 7-digit winning number is drawn. The exception is prize category 6, where there are 2 winning numbers consisting of 6 digits. To see if you’ve landed a hit in one of the prize divisions, simply compare the number on your ticket with the numbers drawn, starting with the last digit. All digits in prize class 7 match? direct hit! You then have the choice between 2.1 million euros or an immediate pension of 10,000 euros per month, limited to 20 years. In almost all federal states, the lucky spiral is also offered on the lottery ticket. Even with a correct final digit in prize class 1, you get 10 euros back and thus twice the stake.

Last submission of the numbers in the lucky spiral?

The acceptance deadline for the Glücksspirale varies in the federal states. In this table you will find the corresponding times for your state. If you want to take part in the lucky spiral, you can also play online. The advantage of playing online is that you can choose the ticket number for the Glücksspirale lottery yourself. The ticket number is printed on the lottery ticket in the lottery shops.

StateSaturdayBaden-Württemberg7:00 p.m.Bavaria7:00 p.m.Berlin7:00 p.m.Brandenburg6:55 p.m.Bremen7:00 p.m.Hamburg6:59 p.m.Hesse7:00 p.m.Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania7:00 p.m.Lower Saxony7:00 p.m.North Rhine-Westphalia6:59 p.m.Rhineland-Palatinate7:00 p.m.Saarland7:00 p.m Saxony7 p.m.Saxony-Anhalt7 p.m.Schleswig-Holstein7 p.m.Thuringia7 p.m

